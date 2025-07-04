You're Probably Adding Warm Ingredients To Cold Salad Completely Wrong

A top-notch salad requires certain textures that are crisp, snappy, juicy — all qualities that thrive at cooler temperatures. But, there's an undeniable level-up effect when you mix in cooked ingredients. Think charred Brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, grilled chicken, seared tuna, or poached egg. All that charring or roasting or searing balances the lighter, more herbaceous notes of raw ingredients with deep notes of caramelization and savoriness. This can seem like a tricky dance, though: How can you add these heated ingredients to your fresh greens and raw vegetables without making everything go limp? Soggy salad is a fate no one deserves, so we asked an expert on how to properly incorporate warm ingredients in our cold salads.

"Let warm ingredients (like roasted vegetables or grilled proteins) cool slightly to avoid wilting greens and add them right before serving," says Chef Megan McCarthy, Edible Garden Chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden, Founder of Healthy Eating 101, and a Have A Plant Ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce. "Layer warm items on top and to maintain the freshness of greens. I like to make roasted veggie bowls with some fresh greens as well, so they sit nicely next to each other." If you let your items cool a bit and also don't let them hang out too long with cold ingredients, you can fully combine when eating for all of the textures, none of the wilting.