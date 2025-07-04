The Actual Reason Brisket Costs So Much At Restaurants

Maybe you remember when brisket was the budget cut at the butcher counter, or maybe you just did the math and realized that a pound of smoked brisket can now cost more than a good steak. Either way you slice it, the sticker feels especially shocking when you're eating out. Brisket's reputation as an affordable cut is a relic of a different era's food landscape. The reasons for its sky-high restaurant price climb aren't only the increased demand-related social media barbecue trends, but also the economic journey of how brisket gets from ranch to plate along with the specifics of the cut itself.

For one, brisket is anatomically scarce: Each steer gives many cuts of shank and chuck, but only yields two briskets, one from each side of the lower chest. This isn't a cut that can be stretched, supplemented, or swapped in from another part of the animal. The supply is fixed and demand keeps climbing, especially as barbecue has shifted from local specialty to national obsession.

Next, the hidden, but high, cost of goods sold comes into consideration. When you order brisket at a restaurant, you're paying for a lot more than the delicious, tender hunk of meat on your plate. You're paying for everything that went into it, from the specialized labor to the time and equipment it demands. Brisket is logistically complex: It ties up valuable space in the smoker for hours, prevents other dishes from being cooked, and is risky to prepare in bulk since it can't be rushed or easily replaced mid-service. Before you even factor in rising beef prices, the economics are stacked against affordable BBQ menu prices.