Why You Need To Pat Mahi Mahi Dry Before Grilling It
Fish can be an intimidating protein to cook for yourself at home. When you learn how to properly prepare the fish, however, it becomes much easier. There's no sticking or steaming, and you're likely to get delicious results. While there are several common mistakes people make when cooking mahi mahi, there's one mistake that's incredibly easy to correct. It all comes down to whether or not the fish is dry before it is cooked on the grill or even pan-seared with lemon and capers.
When the exterior of the mahi mahi is damp with water before cooking, it causes the fish to steam rather than sear into a crispy crust when it hits the heat. Residual water can also cause the fish to stick to the pan. Fortunately, the solution to this problem is as simple as using a paper towel. All you need to do is pat the fish dry on both sides to ensure there is no leftover moisture remaining. Once the water is removed, you will want to use oil to cook the fish.
Why oil works well for cooking the fish
Unlike excess water, oil helps you grill fish better. The oil prevents the fish from drying out, but it also helps achieve the crispy sear on the outside. While most mahi mahi recipes will call for heating the oil in a pan before cooking it, you can still use oil to grill the fish. Just be sure to brush the fish with a light layer of oil before setting it onto the grill.
By brushing the mahi mahi with oil, you also have a good surface for seasoning the fish with whatever you prefer. From simple herb blends to blackened seasoning and other dry rubs, these seasonings will stick to the layer of brushed oil on the fish, allowing them to flavor the fish as it cooks. So, however you plan to enjoy mahi mahi, be it as the main course, in tacos, or on top of a salad, just make sure you pat the fish dry before seasoning and grilling it. Otherwise, you might end up with soggy fish rather than a crisp, beautifully caramelized exterior.