Why You Need To Pat Mahi Mahi Dry Before Grilling It

Fish can be an intimidating protein to cook for yourself at home. When you learn how to properly prepare the fish, however, it becomes much easier. There's no sticking or steaming, and you're likely to get delicious results. While there are several common mistakes people make when cooking mahi mahi, there's one mistake that's incredibly easy to correct. It all comes down to whether or not the fish is dry before it is cooked on the grill or even pan-seared with lemon and capers.

When the exterior of the mahi mahi is damp with water before cooking, it causes the fish to steam rather than sear into a crispy crust when it hits the heat. Residual water can also cause the fish to stick to the pan. Fortunately, the solution to this problem is as simple as using a paper towel. All you need to do is pat the fish dry on both sides to ensure there is no leftover moisture remaining. Once the water is removed, you will want to use oil to cook the fish.