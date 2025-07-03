The US Territory Without A Subway Restaurant

Subway is pretty much everywhere — airports, gas stations, you name it. At one point, there was even a location inside a shipping container high above the ground at the World Trade Center construction site so workers didn't have to trek down for a Subway sandwich. But here's a twist: Despite being all over the map, there's one United States territory where you won't find a single footlong — American Samoa.

Why the absence? There's no official explanation, but a few educated guesses emerge. First, geography: American Samoa is located about 2,500 miles from Hawaii, making logistics complicated and costly. Shipping fresh ingredients regularly to the remote South Pacific can be a major hurdle, especially when you're trying to maintain brand consistency across global franchises. Even the USDA has stepped in with funding to help strengthen American Samoa's food supply chain — a sign that storing, handling, and distributing perishable ingredients remains a major challenge in the region.

Then there's the market itself. With a relatively small population (almost 50,000 people), the territory may not offer the customer volume Subway needs to thrive. Subway's franchise model depends on fresh daily prep and consistent foot traffic, which might not be the best fit for the local economy or infrastructure. Still, in a world where Subway is nearly unavoidable, American Samoa's sandwich-free status makes it a fascinating outlier — and maybe even a blank slate for the future.