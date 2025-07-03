This Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Ways To Eat Steak
Frank Sinatra's favorite foods included classic Italian dishes, like veal Milanese and linguini di Pomodoro, as well as American sweet treats, such as mini Tootsie rolls and crumb cake. However, Ol' Blue Eyes also enjoyed a good steak. One of Sinatra's favorite ways to eat steak was when it was prepared Steak Diane style. This classic dish, which is made by pan frying a cut of beef and topping it with a yummy cream sauce (prepared with herbs, shallots, mustard, and heavy cream), was the crooner's regular order at Melvyn's restaurant in Palm Springs. But there was one thing that made this dish extra special: the way it was dramatically flambeed at the tableside moments before serving.
Traditionally, Steak Diane is flambeed with a spirit, like cognac or brandy. The hot skillet is tilted on the burner so the side of the pan is directly against the flame when the alcohol is poured in. This move sets the spirit alight, causing the alcohol to burn off, which imbues the sauce with a caramelized flavor and complex taste. It also condenses and combines all the herby, buttery sediments in the skillet along with the pan juices from the meat. As the flames erupt, diners get a courtside view of the theatrical display while the chef gets the opportunity to step out of the kitchen and show off a little culinary flair.
How to flambe Steak Diane at home
If you're making Steak Diane at home and are nervous about tilting your pan to flambe the alcohol, you can leave your skillet flat on the burner and use a lighter with a long handle to set it on fire instead. It can also help to switch the heat off before you add the alcohol to eliminate the risk of anything flaring up before you're ready. Once you turn the heat back on, you'll have better control of the flame, making it safer. Alternatively, you can pull the pan off the heat, add the brandy, and return it to burner to allow the alcohol to cook off without setting it on fire.
Another steak dish that Sinatra was known to enjoy was the New York Strip. Topped with a herby pizzaiola sauce, this dish was on the menu at Frank Sinatra's favorite Las Vegas steakhouse, the Golden Steer. Made by sauteing garlic, tomatoes, and seasonings in butter, the sauce was thickened with a roux and poured over the steak just before serving. This marinara-based sauce also included oregano and Italian parsley, resulting in a finished dish that was accented with pretty green flecks of aromatic herbs. Some of the other restaurants where Frank Sinatra ate in Las Vegas included Piero's Italian Cuisine, where he ordered the Pollo Vesuvio (a dish featuring baked chicken, potatoes, and onions), and Atomic Liquors, which singer and actress Barbara Streisand also frequented.