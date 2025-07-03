This Was One Of Frank Sinatra's Favorite Ways To Eat Steak

Frank Sinatra's favorite foods included classic Italian dishes, like veal Milanese and linguini di Pomodoro, as well as American sweet treats, such as mini Tootsie rolls and crumb cake. However, Ol' Blue Eyes also enjoyed a good steak. One of Sinatra's favorite ways to eat steak was when it was prepared Steak Diane style. This classic dish, which is made by pan frying a cut of beef and topping it with a yummy cream sauce (prepared with herbs, shallots, mustard, and heavy cream), was the crooner's regular order at Melvyn's restaurant in Palm Springs. But there was one thing that made this dish extra special: the way it was dramatically flambeed at the tableside moments before serving.

Traditionally, Steak Diane is flambeed with a spirit, like cognac or brandy. The hot skillet is tilted on the burner so the side of the pan is directly against the flame when the alcohol is poured in. This move sets the spirit alight, causing the alcohol to burn off, which imbues the sauce with a caramelized flavor and complex taste. It also condenses and combines all the herby, buttery sediments in the skillet along with the pan juices from the meat. As the flames erupt, diners get a courtside view of the theatrical display while the chef gets the opportunity to step out of the kitchen and show off a little culinary flair.