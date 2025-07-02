How Exactly Are Cheese Puffs Made?

When snacktime strikes, foodies are likely focused more on their munchies than on how, exactly, those snacks got made. But, if you've ever gazed down at orange-stained fingertips and wondered how cheese puffs come to be, this one's for you. The snack is a combination of cornmeal, cheese powder, seasonings, and sometimes vegetable oil for frying. While different types of cheese and ingredient proportions vary from brand to brand, at large, the coarse production of those cheese puffs follows a fairly universal series of steps.

Those cheese-dusted curls and their craveable umami flavor are the product of a high-tech manufacturing process. It's all about precision to create a consistent product. Large bags of dried cornmeal get emptied into silos, where the cornmeal gets weighed to portion. In one episode of Food Network's "Unwrapped 2.0," which follows Snak King brand cheese puffs, those cornmeal bags clock in at a whopping 2,000 pounds, so large that they must be lifted by mechanical cranes.

Here's where the most crucial aspect of the cheese puff process happens. The texture and density of each airy cheese puff all come down to one component: moisture. In order to make cheese puffs, cornmeal's natural 10% moisture level needs to be increased to between 15-20% (according to Snak King's process), which is achieved by adding a controlled amount of water to the corn. Another video posted by Trader Joe's reveals that its Reduced Fat Cheese Puffs are produced using a nearly identical process.