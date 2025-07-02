The Matiz Tinned Fish We'd Choose Over All The Others

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tinned fish has become a popular protein for foodies and chefs to incorporate into all kinds of recipes and snack boards. A far cry from water-packed cans of StarKist tuna, luxury canned seafood brands offer different types of fish packed in flavorful oils with seasonings and aromatics galore. Of the many options worth considering, Matiz is one upscale brand that should definitely be on your radar if you're in the market for delicious canned seafood. We tried and ranked 8 Matiz tinned fish products to find the best one.

After evaluating each variety according to taste and texture, the tinned fish we'd choose over all others is Matiz's Wild Small Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers. Sardines have a reputation for being fishy — particularly when canned — but, these were the mildest out of the other tins we sampled. That said, their umami richness still managed to shine, especially with the complementary earthiness of the olive oil and the sweet zestiness of the piquillo peppers. The sardines were also meaty with a delightfully glossy sheen from the packing oil.

Additionally, we also enjoyed the small size of Matiz's Wild Small Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers. In comparison to larger filets, these sardines can easily be enjoyed as a bite-sized snack or effortlessly worked into any dish.