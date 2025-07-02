The Matiz Tinned Fish We'd Choose Over All The Others
Tinned fish has become a popular protein for foodies and chefs to incorporate into all kinds of recipes and snack boards. A far cry from water-packed cans of StarKist tuna, luxury canned seafood brands offer different types of fish packed in flavorful oils with seasonings and aromatics galore. Of the many options worth considering, Matiz is one upscale brand that should definitely be on your radar if you're in the market for delicious canned seafood. We tried and ranked 8 Matiz tinned fish products to find the best one.
After evaluating each variety according to taste and texture, the tinned fish we'd choose over all others is Matiz's Wild Small Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers. Sardines have a reputation for being fishy — particularly when canned — but, these were the mildest out of the other tins we sampled. That said, their umami richness still managed to shine, especially with the complementary earthiness of the olive oil and the sweet zestiness of the piquillo peppers. The sardines were also meaty with a delightfully glossy sheen from the packing oil.
Additionally, we also enjoyed the small size of Matiz's Wild Small Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers. In comparison to larger filets, these sardines can easily be enjoyed as a bite-sized snack or effortlessly worked into any dish.
Matiz's sweetly zesty sardines are a hit however you enjoy them
We enjoyed most of the tinned fish products we sampled, so the fact that Matiz's Wild Small Sardines with Sweet Piquillo Peppers came in first is quite the compliment. We also found plenty of glowing reviews online that backed our opinion. One Reddit user was impressed by how many filets were neatly packed into the tin and how they had "just the right firmness." In an Amazon review, a customer even shared that the sardines weren't just "very tasty," but also boasted a "good price" point. If you're worried about the heat from the piquillo peppers, many were also quick to call their contribution subtle, with one Reddit reviewer explaining that the olive oil and sardines merely "took on a hint of the piquillo peppers."
These sardines are indeed mild enough to eat right out of the tin. But, if you're looking for other ways to showcase the filets, consult our list of the 20 best uses for canned sardines. The filets and peppers would make a great topping for your next avocado toast. You can also use the piquillo peppers and olive oil to boost flavor in a smoky romesco sauce – simply place the sardines atop a crostini slathered in the umami-infused sauce for an elevated appetizer. Otherwise, toss the sardines into a salad for extra protein. Even the packing oil is versatile to add into a salad dressing or even a pasta sauce.