Cured meats are an age-old tradition that has shaped many cuisines, especially throughout Europe. Salami, an Italian salt-cured and fermented sausage, is one of the most popular cured meats worldwide for its vibrant, robust flavor and satisfyingly firm, meaty chew. You can find many different brands of salami at most grocery stores, and we sampled nine salami brands to find the ones worth buying. In the end, we determined Trader Joe's Salame di Parma mild salami was the brand you should leave on store shelves.

It was our least favorite salami according to ranking criteria like texture, flavor, and thickness. The Salame di Parma was a thinner salami with slices you could easily incorporate into a sandwich. And while it was by no means inedible, this salami wasn't memorable either. Perhaps being labeled as "mild salami" sealed its fate as a mediocre-tasting option. It had a salty and meaty flavor with a good amount of fatty richness, but there was no complexity beyond that. Salami is known for including aromatic seasonings like garlic, black pepper, fennel, and even bell peppers.

While we picked up on these nuanced flavors with many of our top salami choices, we couldn't distinguish anything more than meat and salt with Trader Joe's Salame di Parma. Again, the thin, pliable slices will work if you're piling it into a sandwich with other flavorful meats, cheeses, and garnishes like this Italian sub recipe. But we wouldn't recommend enjoying it on its own or on a charcuterie board.