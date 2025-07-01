This Might Be The Reason Why Your Iced Coffee Has A Bitter Taste

Homemade iced coffee can be the best way to start a warm, sunny day — that is, unless it has a bitter taste. If your morning iced java has been turning out bitter, it might be because you're over-extracting the ground beans. Compared to other cold coffee extraction methods like cold brew, iced coffee is made simply by pouring brewed coffee over ice. While it's a straight-forward method, many people make the mistake of over-extracting their coffee by letting the coffee sit too long, brewing it too strong, or using too fine a grind.

Coffee oxidizes and develops a flat, sometimes overly bitter taste, when left to sit out too long at room temperature or in the fridge. It may seem like a convenient solution to store and cool your coffee carafe in the fridge for the next morning, but this can cause the leftover coffee grounds at the bottom to slowly continue to brew and over-extract — making the cold coffee bitter. For this reason, it's best to prepare iced coffee soon after brewing. Those who brew their coffee and serve it directly over ice might overcompensate for ice's dilution by making a stronger brew. However, making coffee too strong can lead to over-extraction of the natural compounds and flavors in ground coffee, too, resulting in acrid or bitter tastes. Luckily, you can avoid iced coffee over-extraction with a few simple strategies that even baristas would approve of.