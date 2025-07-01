The Secret To Perfectly Reheated Rice That's Moist And Flavorful

There's something so deflating about opening the fridge to a bowl of rice that's gone stiff, dry, and flavorless overnight. What started out fluffy and aromatic has become a stubborn brick of amalgamated grains. Still, it's entirely possible to find delicious ways to use up leftover rice, if you know how to refresh the grains.

If you've ever tried microwaving leftover rice, you've probably ended up with a rubbery mess, scorched edges, or a cold and dense core. That's because the trick isn't just reheating the rice, but restoring the original structure of the starch. By steaming gently on the stovetop with a bit of butter for moisture and fat, you can restore the texture and the taste of the rice. For extra flavor, you can even swap out the water for an umami vegetable stock.

To revive your rice, start by transferring leftovers to a saucepan or skillet with a tight-fitting lid, carefully breaking up any clumps with a fork. For every cup of rice, add a tablespoon or two of water, just enough to moisten the grains. Next, drop in some butter – about a tablespoon per cup of rice — and cover, before letting the rice warm over low heat. Give the pan a gentle stir occasionally to redistribute heat. Within five to eight minutes, the grains should be hot, moist, and tender. Remove the pan from heat, fluffing the rice with a fork, and seasoning as needed.