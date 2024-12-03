Why Day-Old Rice Tastes Better Than When It's Fresh

For millions around the world, rice is the ultimate culinary base. With its light, neutral flavor, it provides the perfect foundation for a nearly infinite number of dishes across several types of cuisines. Yet, there's a curious phenomenon noticed by rice lovers everywhere: Leftover, day-old rice somehow tastes even better than when it was fresh. It might seem counterintuitive, but there's actually a scientific reasoning behind this phenomenon, and it's all about starch.

When rice is cooked, it undergoes a process called gelation. When heat is applied to the rice, it breaks down the naturally-occurring starches in the grains, allowing water to be absorbed. This causes the rice to swell up, creating its signature fluffy texture. It's the same reason why freshly-cooked rice can become mushy when too much water is added. Once leftover cooked rice is placed in the refrigerator to store, a second starch-related process called retrogradation begins. Essentially, the starch molecules that underwent the gelation process recrystallize, locking in flavors. Not only that, but the retrogradation process removes excess water from the starch molecules, which makes the rice dry enough for each individual grain to remain separate. Ultimately, this creates a denser, chewier bite. This is why it's better to use leftover rice in fried rice, as the retrograded rice can withstand a second round of cooking without becoming overly soft or sticky.

