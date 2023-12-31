Warm Up A Cold Salad With A Heap Of Leftover Rice

Rice is a must-have if you are making burritos, stuffed peppers, or versatile rice bowls that allow each person to assemble their own; however, if you find that you have a bit of this starchy grain left in your fridge awaiting use and not certain what to do with it, warm it up and add it to a salad. Rice can be a welcome addition to your greens and veggies providing a lovely textural contrast to your cucumbers and tomatoes, but it is also a substantive food that can transform a simple salad into a hearty meal.

You can make cold rice salads, but cold rice loses some of its fluffy spring when stored in the fridge and the bite just isn't the same. For this reason, the microwave is your friend, allowing you to warm it in a microwave-safe bowl with a little water to help restore that pillowy-soft texture. What you will love about this addition is how creative you can be.