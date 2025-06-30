Peeling Lychee Is Way Easier With This Simple Method
Peeling the textured husk off a punnet of lychees can be a frustrating task. Do it wrong and the peel will come off in annoying little bits or stick stubbornly to the flesh, causing you to damage the delicate fruit inside. Not to mention that these tropical fruits are also pretty small, which can make peeling them even more of a finicky operation. While an unsightly serving of squashed lychees isn't a huge problem if you want to eat them as a snack, it can be a bummer if you're planning on using them to decorate a fresh tart or mix them into a fruit salad. Fortunately, there's a simple way to making peeling lychee a whole lot easier — all you need to do is squeeze and separate.
To seamlessly peel a lychee, start by applying some pressure at the top of the fruit (close to the stem) with your thumbs. While you can be forceful, try not to be too heavy-handed to avoid completely squashing the fruit's pretty shape and making a mess. This movement will separate the outer shell of the lychee from its soft flesh, and cause the peel to crack at the stem. Continue to squeeze until the fracture extends to the bottom of the fruit, splitting the husk into two halves. Then, simply peel off one side before removing the other.
To make peeling lychee even easier, remember these tips
Certain types of lychee, such as Dragon's Egg, are much bigger than other varieties commonly found in supermarkets. This sizeable fruit has a line running all the way round it's circumference, which can make the shell especially easy to remove. Regardless of a variety's size, bear in mind that it's usually easier to peel ripe versus unripe lychee.
The best way to choose lychee at the grocery store is to check for a bright color, fruity aroma, and a surface that has some give when pressed. Unlike bananas, peaches, and nectarines, lychees don't continue to mature once they've been harvested. This is why you should select the best ones you can find as they wont get any sweeter as they sit in your fruit bowl or fridge. If you spot yellow flesh once you've peeled a lychee, this is a sign that the fruit has started to spoil and should be discarded.
As for how to eat lychee, the fruits are delicious in their most natural form. But, there are lots of creative ways to use lychee if you're seeking something more adventurous. For example, use them in a classic lychee martini. Otherwise, blend them into a smoothie or sorbet. You can even turn them into a fruity glaze for cheesecake!