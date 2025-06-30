Peeling Lychee Is Way Easier With This Simple Method

Peeling the textured husk off a punnet of lychees can be a frustrating task. Do it wrong and the peel will come off in annoying little bits or stick stubbornly to the flesh, causing you to damage the delicate fruit inside. Not to mention that these tropical fruits are also pretty small, which can make peeling them even more of a finicky operation. While an unsightly serving of squashed lychees isn't a huge problem if you want to eat them as a snack, it can be a bummer if you're planning on using them to decorate a fresh tart or mix them into a fruit salad. Fortunately, there's a simple way to making peeling lychee a whole lot easier — all you need to do is squeeze and separate.

To seamlessly peel a lychee, start by applying some pressure at the top of the fruit (close to the stem) with your thumbs. While you can be forceful, try not to be too heavy-handed to avoid completely squashing the fruit's pretty shape and making a mess. This movement will separate the outer shell of the lychee from its soft flesh, and cause the peel to crack at the stem. Continue to squeeze until the fracture extends to the bottom of the fruit, splitting the husk into two halves. Then, simply peel off one side before removing the other.