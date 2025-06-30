Why You Should Start Microwaving Raw Onions

Glance at any salad recipe and you'll find that fresh onions are a commonly suggested component. As for how to best incorporate the pungently-flavored ingredient, that's a whole other debate. The harsh taste mellows once cooked, but when left raw, is overpowering for many recipes – a conundrum, especially when chasing crunchy textures. Luckily, there's a straightforward solution. If you'd like to learn how to subdue the flavor of raw onions for salads or sandwiches, it might be time to consider microwaving them. This strategy is a great way to soften the flavor of onions and play with texture all without dirtying a skillet. Microwaving is also less likely to destroy nutrients like blood-clot-preventing pyruvate, which allows for increased health benefits in addition to improved flavors.

To effectively microwave an onion, cut the vegetable as normal, add it to a bowl with some oil, and place in the microwave for a quick spin. For those hoping to remove the pungent flavor for salads, a quick one- or two-minute blast should suffice without ruining its texture. As an easy rule to remember, the longer they spend microwaving, the more tender they'll become. That means that if you heat the onion for four or five minutes, you'll find the results will be better suited for use in something like a pissaladière recipe laden with caramelized onions.