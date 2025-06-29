How To Properly Store Leftover Cheese Fondue
Cheese fondue practically begs to be devoured on the spot — gooey, savory, and made for dipping. Whether you're hosting a cozy gathering or going full après-ski spa escape, the last thing you want is for that luxurious blend of melted cheese to go to waste. Fortunately, storing and reheating fondue isn't as tricky as you might think if you follow a few essential rules.
Chef Alekka Sweeney, a Pittsburgh-based professional chef and instructor, knows just about everything there is to know about putting together a party flawlessly. And when it comes to preparing just the right menu for the vibe, along with what to do with all those leftovers, Chef Sweeney recommends serving and eating all that melty cheese fondue at once.
"You can serve and eat the fondue as soon as it's done," Sweeney says. "If you happen to have some of this cheesy goodness left over, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days." And when you're ready to finish off that fondue, Sweeney offers two great tips for that, too. "Reheat (the leftover fondue) over a double boiler," she says, "adding more wine if necessary."
Adding more liquid and reheating the fondue slowly is key. That's because fondue can break if it's reheated too quickly and/or at too high a temperature. But, don't fret. There's a solution for that, too.
This tool can save any broken fondue
Instead of having a creamy, luscious consistency, a broken fondue is clumpy and watery. Here's what to do if your cheese fondue is breaking: Pull out the immersion blender. This Ovente portable immersion blender is a lifesaver for this situation. Place the fondue back over low heat (preferably on the double boiler, as Sweeney recommends). Blend it gently with the immersion blender until it re-emulsifies into a smooth, creamy consistency. If needed, add a splash of wine while blending to help it come back together. Just go slow and steady — the gentle heat and blending will work magic.
If you are making fondue and serving it in bread bowls, you have a couple of choices for reheating. First, remove any leftover fondue from the bread bowl and store it separately in the fridge. Wrap the bread bowl tightly in foil and freeze it for up to one day, or in the fridge if longer. Freezing works best because it will keep the bread soft and airy. It also ensures that any leftover fondue in the bread bowl will not make the bread bowl soggy. When you're ready to reheat the fondue and the bread bowl, do it separately. Place the frozen bread bowl in an oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes. This crisps up the bread and warms the bowl throughout. Add the reheated fondue to the bread bowl, and voilà. It's time for another fondue party!