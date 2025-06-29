How To Properly Store Leftover Cheese Fondue

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheese fondue practically begs to be devoured on the spot — gooey, savory, and made for dipping. Whether you're hosting a cozy gathering or going full après-ski spa escape, the last thing you want is for that luxurious blend of melted cheese to go to waste. Fortunately, storing and reheating fondue isn't as tricky as you might think if you follow a few essential rules.

Chef Alekka Sweeney, a Pittsburgh-based professional chef and instructor, knows just about everything there is to know about putting together a party flawlessly. And when it comes to preparing just the right menu for the vibe, along with what to do with all those leftovers, Chef Sweeney recommends serving and eating all that melty cheese fondue at once.

"You can serve and eat the fondue as soon as it's done," Sweeney says. "If you happen to have some of this cheesy goodness left over, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two days." And when you're ready to finish off that fondue, Sweeney offers two great tips for that, too. "Reheat (the leftover fondue) over a double boiler," she says, "adding more wine if necessary."

Adding more liquid and reheating the fondue slowly is key. That's because fondue can break if it's reheated too quickly and/or at too high a temperature. But, don't fret. There's a solution for that, too.