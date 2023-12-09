What To Do If Your Cheese Fondue Is Breaking

Whether you go for the bread or the asparagus, the peppers or the potatoes, cheese fondue welcomes an assortment of foods. Yet while the dip's options range, the nature of the fondue remains the same. In making your own, you want to aim for a smooth and silky texture — rather than a fondue that clumps or breaks. Achieving this desired consistency requires some finesse, but even if all else fails, a broken cheese fondue doesn't mean game over. Rather, you can easily remedy a few lumps and clumps with the help of one particular kitchen tool: the immersion blender.

Once your fondue begins to break, simply pull it off the heat — and pull out your immersion blender. While you can't go back in time, the blender is the next best thing; it'll get your fondue back to your desired level of velvetiness. Once you've used the blender, all you have to do is put your fondue back on the stove and continue cooking as though no breakage ever occurred.

However, if you'd rather prevent your fondue from breaking in the first place, there's yet another guideline to remember. While cheese fondue recipes deviate, they could all benefit from some added patience — and a consistent, low temperature.