Bring Those Expired Spices Back To Life By Doing This

If you've ever opened the pantry to pull out a jar of dried spices you only use every once in a while, chances are you know how difficult it can be to shake some of those clumps out — especially if the spices have formed into a large block. While this is a clear sign that the spices have expired, you'll also likely notice that they are less fragrant and have a duller appearance. But just because a jar or two of spices has expired doesn't mean they should be headed for the trash right away. You can actually revive old spices by simply heating them, as one expert explained to Tasting Table when providing these tips for keeping spices fresh.

Breathing new life into tired spices is as easy as adding the powder or whole spice into a saucepan over low heat on the stovetop. Then, gently heat the spice, without burning it, until it becomes fragrant again. Once the spices are aromatic, let them cool completely before placing them into a container. Once the powder reaches room temperature, you can even add it right back into the jar. Just remember to store it in a cool, dark place to help keep it fresh for as long as possible.