Bring Those Expired Spices Back To Life By Doing This
If you've ever opened the pantry to pull out a jar of dried spices you only use every once in a while, chances are you know how difficult it can be to shake some of those clumps out — especially if the spices have formed into a large block. While this is a clear sign that the spices have expired, you'll also likely notice that they are less fragrant and have a duller appearance. But just because a jar or two of spices has expired doesn't mean they should be headed for the trash right away. You can actually revive old spices by simply heating them, as one expert explained to Tasting Table when providing these tips for keeping spices fresh.
Breathing new life into tired spices is as easy as adding the powder or whole spice into a saucepan over low heat on the stovetop. Then, gently heat the spice, without burning it, until it becomes fragrant again. Once the spices are aromatic, let them cool completely before placing them into a container. Once the powder reaches room temperature, you can even add it right back into the jar. Just remember to store it in a cool, dark place to help keep it fresh for as long as possible.
How to use revived spices
Once the old spices have been renewed by toasting them, you can generally use them as you would normally. There are, however, plenty of uses for old spices. One way to use expired spices, which you can even put to work without toasting them, is to add them to oils. This will lightly flavor the oil, making it great for cooking with or dipping breads and vegetables into. Beyond this use, warming spices come from around the world and are delicious in their own cuisines as well as tons of other dishes. Once the spices are revived and ready to be used again, it's only a matter of finding a little inspiration to use them all up.
If you toast your spices to make them fragrant again but find that they simply aren't coming back to life, the old spices still don't have to go to waste. Opt for other household uses instead of culinary ones. For example, expired spices can still be added to water on the stove to make a simmer pot, which releases a pleasant aroma as opposed to a candle. Many spices can be used as natural insect repellents, animal deterrents, or even fungicides. So, try to toast the spices to suit your uses, but know that you can always find a way to use up old spices.