What Is Garbage Bread And Where Does It Get Its Name?

Okay, so you've had homemade garlic bread, you're probably well acquainted with cheesy bread, and there's a good chance you've tasted a calzone or two. But have you ever heard of garbage bread? Despite it's playful name, this stromboli-like stuffed bread is beyond delicious, and it's super filling and easy to make.

Garbage bread is basically a customizable loaded bread that's made using pizza dough and ingredients like cheese and ground meat. It gets it's name from the fact that you can put whatever you like in it, for example ingredients that you might otherwise throw out when you're cleaning the fridge. A bit like a one-skillet chicken cacciatore or a meat lovers omelette.

People use beef, chicken, sausage, or vegetables as fillings, and some sort of dipping sauce is usually utilized, be it tomato sauce, barbecue, or pesto. The most common garbage bread resembles a pizza or a disassembled cheeseburger, but you can really use anything you'd like. Make a breakfast version, a sloppy-joe inspired one, or a buffalo chicken bread. It's the perfect quick and easy meal to feed hungry kids or serve at a party.