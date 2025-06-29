Hilary Farr's No-Go Rule When It Comes To Dining Room Furniture

If you're fortunate enough to have a separate dining room or area, the goal is to keep it at least mostly dedicated to, well, dining. Ideally, this is a space free of most other distractions, where you can focus on enjoying meals with family or friends. Maybe you use this room regularly, and it provides a break from the possible chaos of the typical day. Or, you might want this space to be reserved for special occasions — in either case, a dining room should feel elegant and sophisticated, no matter what aesthetic you choose to decorate it in, and it should be relaxing and uncluttered. On her show "Tough Love with Hilary Farr," designer and host Farr made clear one important rule for achieving this: Less is more when it comes to furniture.

This refers to the dining room table and chairs, as well as other possible room-fillers like storage pieces. Too many pieces of furniture, and furniture that is too large for a space, will instantly make the room feel small and cramped. It literally blocks open pathways around the room and also inhibits the light filling the room, which contributes to the cluttered feel. Farr recommends sticking to the table and chairs. Pieces like hutches and breakfronts should only be added if the room is truly spacious enough; otherwise, there might be better places for them, like the living room or a wall outside your kitchen.