The Pros And Cons Of Cooking Steak On A Charcoal Vs Gas Grill

Everyone loves a grilled steak, but any time you break out a grill, that agreement ends when it comes to choosing between charcoal and gas. The two grill choices are a classic cooking trade off debate between flavor and convenience. Are you willing to spend extra time to get that lovely smoked flavor from charcoal, or is the speed and ease of gas too much to resist? Most importantly, when it comes to steak, how much does charcoal actually make a difference over gas? To answer this question, we decided to reach out to an expert, Michelle Wallace, the renowned pitmaster, TV personality, and the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., so that she could give us some of the pros and cons of each option.

Starting with charcoal Wallace says, "Some pros for a charcoal grill include flavor and reaching a high heat." She explains that when using other methods, you just can't get the same taste as a live fire charcoal grill. As she notes, "the combination of that wood and smoky flavor and high heat creates that classic seared crust and grilled taste that is unmatched." However, Wallace does acknowledge that there is a real downside to charcoal, saying, "It takes some knowhow and patience with building and maintaining your fire, and the clean-up will be a task in itself." Charcoal isn't just a little more work than gas, it's a challenge to keep evenly warm, and you will need to set aside a lot of extra time.