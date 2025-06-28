Timing Is The Key To Keeping Ice Cream Frozen In A Cooler

When the sun is beating down on your outdoor adventure, you want to ensure that your frozen treats stay frozen. While coolers will help slow the melting process of your ice cream, if you're really looking for it to retain its shape (read: Not melted or too soft), a cooler alone won't be sufficient. In order to achieve the perfect scoop, you'll need a very important ingredient: time.

When we think of insulators, some might think of soup. If you've ever taken a hot thermos of soup to work or school, and it's still hot by the time you get to enjoy it, the container was likely pre-heated with hot water. Similar to a thermos, you'll need to pre-cool the cooler to ensure that it's frigid before adding your ice cream. In a pinch, dry ice is your best bet, but it can be inconvenient and dangerous if not handled correctly. If you have a smaller, portable cooler, you can chill the entire one by placing it directly into your freezer. The more time, the better, but overnight is best. For larger and bulky coolers, you can lower the temperature inside by using big ice blocks, bags of ice, or reusable ice packs. Just remember to keep the lid shut for at least four hours prior. Lastly, do your best to pack your cooler as tightly as possible, regardless of the size, with other cool and frozen items. This reduces the amount of air and slows the transfer of heat from the dead space.