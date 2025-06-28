Timing Is The Key To Keeping Ice Cream Frozen In A Cooler
When the sun is beating down on your outdoor adventure, you want to ensure that your frozen treats stay frozen. While coolers will help slow the melting process of your ice cream, if you're really looking for it to retain its shape (read: Not melted or too soft), a cooler alone won't be sufficient. In order to achieve the perfect scoop, you'll need a very important ingredient: time.
When we think of insulators, some might think of soup. If you've ever taken a hot thermos of soup to work or school, and it's still hot by the time you get to enjoy it, the container was likely pre-heated with hot water. Similar to a thermos, you'll need to pre-cool the cooler to ensure that it's frigid before adding your ice cream. In a pinch, dry ice is your best bet, but it can be inconvenient and dangerous if not handled correctly. If you have a smaller, portable cooler, you can chill the entire one by placing it directly into your freezer. The more time, the better, but overnight is best. For larger and bulky coolers, you can lower the temperature inside by using big ice blocks, bags of ice, or reusable ice packs. Just remember to keep the lid shut for at least four hours prior. Lastly, do your best to pack your cooler as tightly as possible, regardless of the size, with other cool and frozen items. This reduces the amount of air and slows the transfer of heat from the dead space.
How to keep your ice cream from melting
Ice cream is loved not only for its versatility of flavors, but also for its creamy, smooth, and rich texture. This mouthfeel is created from the fat, air incorporation, and crystal structure that happen during freezing. When ice cream starts to melt and recrystallize, it can produce an off, gritty texture. So it's a no-brainer to keep it insulated in the coldest spot in your freezer and directly out of the sun. While you could always choose a dessert that travels better than typical ice cream, like Strawberry Mochi ice cream, which has its own insulated mochi wrapper, this might not always be possible.
Also known as an ice box, you'll want to choose a cooler with low thermal conductivity, which prevents heat from seeping in and keeps the cool from seeping out. While there are many options to browse based on affordability, those that have a hard outer shell with polystyrene foam walls are likely your best choice for keeping your ice cream and other icy treats frozen. A craft ice cream brand, Salt and Straw, also sells ice cream pint coolers that claim to keep your ice cream cold for four hours alone or up to eight hours if placed in a cooler.