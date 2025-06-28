When Is The Best Time To Buy Rotisserie Chicken At Sam's Club?

Rotisserie chickens are pure gold when it comes to convenience. A ready-cooked chicken that you can take home and carve up to use in a variety of ways, served with a few quick sides, saves a lot of time and hassle for a hungry family. But the freshness and moistness of a rotisserie chicken vary depending on how soon you buy it after it's been cooked. At Sam's Club, from Mondays to Saturdays, you'll want to get there around 8 a.m. or 30 minutes after to get the freshest, just-out-of-the-oven chickens. Literally!

Unlike many other stores that only get their chickens into the ovens at opening time, Sam's Club staff pop theirs into the rotisserie as they get to the store, a fair time before opening. Sundays, however, are a little more chilled, with staff getting there a bit later. So, if a recipe using rotisserie chicken is on your Sunday lunch menu, aim for around 10 a.m. to get a delicious, fresh, and plump roast chicken.

With that said, many stores, including Sam's Club, do two or more runs of rotisserie chickens during the course of the day, as these popular ready-cooked items can sell out fast. Your next best time would be around 11 a.m., just before the lunchtime rush, and then 5 p.m., as the workday ends and people pop into the store for dinner ingredients. Avoid going nearer to 7 p.m. or afterwards, as those will be the very end-of-day chickens, so they will probably be quite dry and unappetizing.