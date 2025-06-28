Why Hershey's Chocolate Bars No Longer Have The Classic Foil Wrapper

Hershey's chocolate bars are one of America's favorites. While its original incarnation in 1900 was a milk chocolatey delight, the modern varieties include a bevy of Hershey bar flavors ranging from basic to out-of-this-world. The Hershey's bar wrapper has seen quite a bit of change over the decades, mostly for practical reasons. The first instance of a foil innerwrap was introduced around 1906, though this was replaced in the 1940s with a white glassine paper in an effort to reduce production costs. At the end of 1984, the foil innerwrap returned, remaining a brand staple until the early 2000s.

Around 2003, Hershey swapped out the well-known combination of a foil innerwrap and paper wrapper with a single fin-seal film wrapper for the purposes of maintaining freshness. Hershey updated its film wrapper once more in 2016 by adding silver edges to its fin-seal to mimic its former look. After all, keeping chocolate fresh can be tricky, particularly your favorite chocolate bars. In fact, you should never keep chocolate in the fridge, as the temperature can alter the taste and texture of your favorite sweet.

Always a step ahead in confectionery innovations, it seems The Hershey Company took the initiative to update its packaging in a way that both looks appealing and keeps its products in an optimal state of freshness. The cosmetic upgrade in the mid-2010s simply proves how iconic the chocolate bar's classic appearance is.