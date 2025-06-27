We Prefer Our Coffee Black Over This Inconsistent Syrup Brand
From a harsh, bitter cacophony to a harmonious melody of flavors, the right syrup can transform your coffee in spectacular ways. Finding a syrup that sings in tune with your coffee is a joy like no other, and in many cases, also a process full of trial and error, as we learned during our ranking of coffee syrup brands. Pick the wrong bottle and you have to either settle for a coffee with mismatched flavors or just drink it black. Avoid that mistake by skipping out on Sonoma Syrup Co. the next time you're on the hunt for a good coffee syrup.
Sonoma Syrup Co. is a California-based company that specializes in botanically infused syrup, bar mixers, and extracts. Evident from the name, sleek aesthetics, and apothecary-style bottles, this brand is all about capturing the essence of Wine Country through artisanal products. While the branding is well-executed, its product quality can certainly be hit or miss. On Amazon, a few customers have expressed dissatisfaction in regards to the syrup's color darkening after a few weeks of purchase. Another review reports a complete color difference in two bottles bought at the same time, with one in a much darker shade than the other. This inconsistency can make each purchase feel like a bit of a gamble, and for the price it comes in, consumers might be inclined to go for safer options.
Inconsistency in different flavors is another deal-breaker
Of course, we need to give credit where it's due. Sonoma Syrup Co. claims to use organic, high-quality ingredients, and this does indeed reflect in certain products. Many reviews on Amazon and Reddit praise the vanilla bean syrup for its natural sweetness and light, non-cloying aroma. With specs of vanilla beans swirling in the bottle, it almost feels homemade. When it's good, it's good, and Sonoma Syrup Co. can really deliver a coffee-worthy sweetener. Unfortunately, this isn't always the case across the board.
Many mixed reviews hone in on the scent of other syrup flavors, noting that it can borderline on a medicinal taste. This seems to be more common with mint, lemon, and even pumpkin pie latte. For a drink that hinges on flavor alchemy between individual ingredients like coffee, this simply won't do. Much like how a good sweetener can balance out the boldly strong base, a bad one will infuse an unpleasant undertone that instantly ruins the drinking experience.
Complaints are also made about the strength of the syrup, particularly with the lavender flavor. Several reviews claim it gives off very little flavor effect, rendering it to merely a simple syrup. This means that if you wish to infuse lavender into your next cup of coffee, this particular syrup might not be the best way to go.