We Prefer Our Coffee Black Over This Inconsistent Syrup Brand

From a harsh, bitter cacophony to a harmonious melody of flavors, the right syrup can transform your coffee in spectacular ways. Finding a syrup that sings in tune with your coffee is a joy like no other, and in many cases, also a process full of trial and error, as we learned during our ranking of coffee syrup brands. Pick the wrong bottle and you have to either settle for a coffee with mismatched flavors or just drink it black. Avoid that mistake by skipping out on Sonoma Syrup Co. the next time you're on the hunt for a good coffee syrup.

Sonoma Syrup Co. is a California-based company that specializes in botanically infused syrup, bar mixers, and extracts. Evident from the name, sleek aesthetics, and apothecary-style bottles, this brand is all about capturing the essence of Wine Country through artisanal products. While the branding is well-executed, its product quality can certainly be hit or miss. On Amazon, a few customers have expressed dissatisfaction in regards to the syrup's color darkening after a few weeks of purchase. Another review reports a complete color difference in two bottles bought at the same time, with one in a much darker shade than the other. This inconsistency can make each purchase feel like a bit of a gamble, and for the price it comes in, consumers might be inclined to go for safer options.