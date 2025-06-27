Milk Or No Milk? This Is Where Alton Brown Stands On The Debate Over Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Alton Brown isn't afraid to whisk unlikely ingredients into his scrambled eggs. In "EveryDayCook," his recommended add-ons range from a dollop of mayonnaise to a spicy squeeze of harissa paste. But Brown still builds his recipe for Scrambled Eggs Unscrambled, which he featured on his official website, on time-tested foundations, including unsalted butter, salt, pepper, and you guessed it — 3 tablespoons of whole milk.
Why does Brown take milk's side over the much-debated water alternative? As with most culinary recommendations the celebrity chef makes, it has more to do with science than preference. He relies on milk's proteins, which set and coagulate the egg's cellular structure, to deliver moist, creamy curds. The fat in whole milk plays a supporting role, coating the mixture and preventing protein strands from bonding together too tightly. The result is a flavorful, fluffy scramble.
Brown isn't the only one praising the addition of dairy to the popular breakfast staple. In her Food Network recipe, Ina Garten opts for half-and-half, adding even more richness to the dish without overdiluting it. Ree Drummond refines the technique for Food Network as well by adding half-and-half only after running the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer for a silkier finish. Gordon Ramsay's recipe, shared on his official website, calls for crème fraîche, a thick cultured cream full of savory flavor, for a pillowy yet full-bodied concoction.
Which celebrity chefs swear by water, and whether you should too
Like any good debate, there are two sides to the story, and water purists don't think that dairy is a must for perfect scrambled eggs. Renowned chef and author J. Kenji López-Alt takes a scientific approach to creating the creamiest eggs, much like Alton Brown. But he adds a counterpoint in his culinary tome, "The Food Lab," subbing water creates more steam, resulting in bubbles that bring on fluffiness. Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton also told Insider that she swears by water, adding a few ice-cold drops to the scramble. Water-based scrambles are often preferred for their vibrant, fluffy presentation and pronounced egg flavor.
Some seasoned chefs keep both liquids out of the mix. Anthony Bourdain was well-known for never using milk or water in his eggs. Instead of hiding behind extra ingredients, he stressed the importance of using the freshest eggs possible for a true-to-pasture flavor on YouTube's "Insider Tech." Chef Jacques Pépin is also known for his flawlessly simple egg preparation, which he shared on PBS' "American Masters," via YouTube, only adding salt, pepper, and chives.
While dairy imparts a creamier mouth-feel, it's not the only way to add body and depth to the dish. Martha Stewart revealed during a demo at the 2021 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen that adding a pat of butter produces the best result and won't dilute the flavor, unlike liquids.
Now that the expert chefs have had their say, which approach will you try tomorrow morning? The truth is, you can get remarkable results with any method. Just heed this reminder from Alton Brown — overcooked eggs on your plate are a result of too much time on the pan, the ultimate culprit of dry, rubbery scrambles. So mind your timing, experiment, and let your palate choose the winner.