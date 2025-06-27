Milk Or No Milk? This Is Where Alton Brown Stands On The Debate Over Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Alton Brown isn't afraid to whisk unlikely ingredients into his scrambled eggs. In "EveryDayCook," his recommended add-ons range from a dollop of mayonnaise to a spicy squeeze of harissa paste. But Brown still builds his recipe for Scrambled Eggs Unscrambled, which he featured on his official website, on time-tested foundations, including unsalted butter, salt, pepper, and you guessed it — 3 tablespoons of whole milk.

Why does Brown take milk's side over the much-debated water alternative? As with most culinary recommendations the celebrity chef makes, it has more to do with science than preference. He relies on milk's proteins, which set and coagulate the egg's cellular structure, to deliver moist, creamy curds. The fat in whole milk plays a supporting role, coating the mixture and preventing protein strands from bonding together too tightly. The result is a flavorful, fluffy scramble.

Brown isn't the only one praising the addition of dairy to the popular breakfast staple. In her Food Network recipe, Ina Garten opts for half-and-half, adding even more richness to the dish without overdiluting it. Ree Drummond refines the technique for Food Network as well by adding half-and-half only after running the mixture through a fine-mesh strainer for a silkier finish. Gordon Ramsay's recipe, shared on his official website, calls for crème fraîche, a thick cultured cream full of savory flavor, for a pillowy yet full-bodied concoction.