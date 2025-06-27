This Arizona Restaurant Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Serves One Of The Best Chicken Pot Pies In The State
Some people forget all about their inner child as they grow up. That couldn't be further from the truth for Steve and Andi Rosenstein, who opened a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, that embraces their childlike playfulness. The place is called The Duce and is so multi-faceted that Steve referred to it as their "personal playground" on a 2013 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" — a long-running Food Network show hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. There were many things at The Duce that impressed Fieri, but he was especially blown away by the chicken pot pie, which came served in a jar.
The Duce's Chicken Pot Pie is a family recipe that takes an interesting spin on the classic dish. The crust is baked inside a jar and then filled with a delicious, hearty filling (featuring loads of butter). Fieri was initially surprised by the choice of the chicken cut used for the pie, as the restaurant uses chicken thigh, opting for dark meat versus white. According to Andi, white meat was simply too dry for the dish to work. Once Fieri sampled the pie, he complimented the dark meat and highlighted the tender, flaky crust. And even though the vegetable he can't live without is Brussels sprouts, the key veggie for him in The Duce's Chicken Pot Pie Jar was actually fresh corn.
The Duce is so much more than just a restaurant
The Duce is not your regular restaurant; located in a 16,000-square-foot warehouse, there's plenty of indoor and outdoor space for all sorts of experiences and events. There's a boxing ring, where Steve trains with the customers as Andi cooks for them. You'll also find a shopping stall, several bars, play areas for old-fashioned games, and three stages for live entertainment — the place has it all. With a strong retro ambiance, The Duce is happy to host private events, including weddings. You can even rent a '60s limo and party bus as part of the nuptial celebrations! At its heart, though, The Duce remains a place where you can grab a delicious bite.
The kitchen is set up in a vintage Airstream trailer dubbed "Duchess" and serves a very diverse menu that includes vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free items. There are quite a few things that are served in a jar, such as a selection of salads, a Mason Jar Breakfast (featuring potatoes, chicken sausage, spinach, egg, and parmesan), and even a Biscuit & Chicken Sausage Gravy Jar. Some menu items come served in a skillet, there are countless sliders to choose from, plus a delectable lineup of savory mac-and-cheese muffins. Oh, and the famous Chicken Pot Pie Jar? It also has a breakfast version, which comes topped with an egg. It wasn't served to Fieri, though, as eggs happen to be one of the seven foods Guy Fieri doesn't touch.