This Arizona Restaurant Featured On Diners, Drive-Ins, And Dives Serves One Of The Best Chicken Pot Pies In The State

Some people forget all about their inner child as they grow up. That couldn't be further from the truth for Steve and Andi Rosenstein, who opened a restaurant in Phoenix, Arizona, that embraces their childlike playfulness. The place is called The Duce and is so multi-faceted that Steve referred to it as their "personal playground" on a 2013 episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" — a long-running Food Network show hosted by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. There were many things at The Duce that impressed Fieri, but he was especially blown away by the chicken pot pie, which came served in a jar.

The Duce's Chicken Pot Pie is a family recipe that takes an interesting spin on the classic dish. The crust is baked inside a jar and then filled with a delicious, hearty filling (featuring loads of butter). Fieri was initially surprised by the choice of the chicken cut used for the pie, as the restaurant uses chicken thigh, opting for dark meat versus white. According to Andi, white meat was simply too dry for the dish to work. Once Fieri sampled the pie, he complimented the dark meat and highlighted the tender, flaky crust. And even though the vegetable he can't live without is Brussels sprouts, the key veggie for him in The Duce's Chicken Pot Pie Jar was actually fresh corn.