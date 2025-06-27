If You Bake With Almond Milk, You Might Want To Add Some Of This

There are many ways you can add additional fat to a recipe; different options work with different recipes. Adding a little extra butter is an obvious option, as it is about 80% fat. But if you're using almond milk to avoid dairy, you're better off using margarine, which has similar fat ratios but is usually made of plants (however, check the label for hidden milk products like casein or whey). Don't add too much in, as butter and margarine can easily make your recipe too fatty in excess. Alternatively, drizzle in vegetable oil or coconut oil; just keep in mind how each will affect the flavor of your dish.

If you don't want to add fat from an outside source, consider looking for an almond milk that's naturally creamier or has a higher fat content. This can make the mouthfeel of your baked goods much more similar to how it would be with cow's milk. For example, Califia Farms organic oatmilk with no preservatives or thickeners has 5 grams of fat, and Silk's unsweet extra creamy almond milk has 7 grams of fat, much closer to the 8 grams that milk typically has. Of course, you can also try making your own thick almond milk to use in recipes, which also has the advantage of containing only the exact ingredients and ratios you want, and won't have any of the additives such as thickeners and preservatives that can be in commercial brands. And if you're looking for futher tips on using almond milk in baking, we have a whole bunch.