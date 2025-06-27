Why McDonald's Apple Pies Might Not Be As Vegan As You Think

Getting fast food can prove to be quite tricky when you're on a vegan diet. After all, many of the staples you think of when you picture fast food — burgers, chicken nuggets, tacos, etc. — are made with meat. Even items you might expect to be vegan often contain some kind of animal product. For example, McDonald's was once sued for failing to disclose that its french fries were made with beef tallow, leading to many people who could not eat beef for dietary or religious reasons consuming the fries. In addition, there's another McDonald's product that is surprisingly not vegan–friendly: the apple pie.

There are no animal products in the McDonald's apple pie, with the top three ingredients simply being apples, enriched flour, and sugar. However, McDonald's states on its website that the pies "are cooked in oil that may have come into contact with oil that has been used to fry chicken and fish products so we cannot describe them as suitable for vegetarians." With this being the case, whether or not you can eat the pies comes down to the specific reason for your diet. If you don't eat meat primarily for dietary reasons, the pie would likely be a fine choice. But if you are allergic to one of these meats or do not eat anything with possible animal product remnants for ethical or religious reasons, you're better off skipping the apple pie.