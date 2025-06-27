The State With The Most Expensive Cup Of Starbucks Coffee Isn't California Or New York

It's a well-known fact that certain parts of the United States have a higher cost of living than others. States like California, Hawaii, and New York are notoriously expensive, and this is often reflected in the prices of chain restaurants like Starbucks. However, the most expensive Starbucks drink isn't found in any of these states; instead, it is found in Vermont.

WWJ Newsradio reported that in 2024, Pricelisto researched the average price of Starbucks in each state. They found that Vermont's Starbucks drinks averaged $5.73, a full $0.41 more than the second highest state, Wyoming. Even though Forbes reported that the highest cost of living is in Hawaii, at an average cost of $55,491 per year, its average Starbucks cost came out to only $4.79, over a dollar cheaper than Vermont. A Pricelisto spokesperson explained this by saying Vermont may have higher sales tax on the goods Starbucks provides specifically, raising the price even though Vermont's cost of living is only the 15th highest in the country. Maine, meanwhile, averages $4.44, making it 22% less expensive than a Starbucks drink in Vermont.