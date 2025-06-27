The State With The Most Expensive Cup Of Starbucks Coffee Isn't California Or New York
It's a well-known fact that certain parts of the United States have a higher cost of living than others. States like California, Hawaii, and New York are notoriously expensive, and this is often reflected in the prices of chain restaurants like Starbucks. However, the most expensive Starbucks drink isn't found in any of these states; instead, it is found in Vermont.
WWJ Newsradio reported that in 2024, Pricelisto researched the average price of Starbucks in each state. They found that Vermont's Starbucks drinks averaged $5.73, a full $0.41 more than the second highest state, Wyoming. Even though Forbes reported that the highest cost of living is in Hawaii, at an average cost of $55,491 per year, its average Starbucks cost came out to only $4.79, over a dollar cheaper than Vermont. A Pricelisto spokesperson explained this by saying Vermont may have higher sales tax on the goods Starbucks provides specifically, raising the price even though Vermont's cost of living is only the 15th highest in the country. Maine, meanwhile, averages $4.44, making it 22% less expensive than a Starbucks drink in Vermont.
Cost of other coffee in each state (and how to lower it)
While Vermont has the most expensive Starbucks coffee, it isn't the most expensive state for coffee in general; that would be Hawaii, thanks to its high cost of living. According to a KTLA article published in June 2024, a regular coffee averaged almost $5 in Hawaii, with California coming in second at $3.88. When it comes to lattes, Hawaii also had the highest average at $6.69. This is likely because of Hawaii's geographical isolation, which makes it hard to ship certain goods into the country and raises the price of many items for locals. Vermont, meanwhile, averages only $3.32 for regular coffee, making it fairly affordable — though nothing compared to Nebraska, which averages just $2.12 for a regular cup of coffee.
If you're in a state with high coffee prices that have you balking at the cafe register, consider making your own coffee instead. CNET reports that making coffee at home rather than ordering it at Starbucks can save you between $307 and $736 dollars a year, depending on your typical order. There are even tons of tips to perfectly recreate a Starbucks drink from the comfort of your own kitchen. If you can't live without your morning Starbucks, though, be sure to join the chain's rewards program to earn free drinks, saving you a bit of money!