Do Tuna Steaks Need To Rest After Cooking?

There are plenty of different cuts of steak, and usually when you hear the word, you think of beef. The beef industry is happy to market itself that way, too. But technically, a steak is any cut of meat typically sliced across the grain and suited for relatively fast cooking, usually from a tender part of the animal like the flank. The term can refer to bison, ostrich, shark, and even tuna. But just because they share the name steak, it doesn't mean they should be handled or prepared the same way. For example, you shouldn't let tuna rest.

While letting most meats rest after cooking is key to getting the best result, tuna steaks do not need to rest and that's thanks to carry-over cooking. In simple terms, carry-over cooking is what happens when you remove meat from a heat source. The outside of the meat will be hotter than the inside. As it rests, the heat moves inward, cooking the cooler interior until the temperature evens out. For tuna, this process can overcook your steak, which is best served rarer in the middle. You can eat a well-done tuna steak, but it's usually the moisture and delicate texture that make tuna desirable in the first place. If you overcook it, you lose that.