Joe Biden's Favorite Drink Swaps Hangovers For Hydration

The lives of presidents have been a topic of endless fascination for the public since, well, 1776. Outside of fun facts like favorite colors, people also love to learn what sort of drink their leader likes to indulge in the most, too (did you know that George Washington's favorite cocktail was a Cherry Bounce?) The vast majority of presidents throughout history, just like Washington, are fond of alcoholic drinks. Joe Biden, according to The Washington Post, is among the few who broke ranks by favoring an orange Gatorade over something boozy.

An aide in the White House described 46's day as starting with an exercise session with his personal trainer. After finishing the reps, he usually liked to down an orange Gatorade to beat the heat and exertion. Considering Gatorade's electrolyte content and ability to hydrate, it's not surprising he picked it for the job. But the orange Gatorade would appear at the "presidential lunchtime," as well, especially during one of his on-the-go lunches. These were fast lunches he'd have when his schedule was so packed that he didn't have enough time for a proper sit-down meal. That's when he'd bust out a lunch sack containing a few healthy snacks, like protein bars and PB&Js, and a "travel-sized" Gatorade (probably the smaller 12-fluid-ounce bottle). The quick food saves time and fills the stomach, while the Gatorade gives the former president a much-needed energy boost to continue his work.