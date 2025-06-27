The Extra Step You Need To Take When Baking Oatmeal Cookies
Whether you're baking classic oatmeal raisin cookies or vegan chewy oatmeal cookies, there's one simple step that can seriously level up any batch, according to expert Jerelle Guy. The author of James Beard Award-nominated cookbook "Black Girl Baking" and creator of The Dinner Ritual instructs us to toast those oats, please, and thank her later, when the kitchen smells all cozy, like it should.
This easy step brings a whole new layer of flavor and texture to your finished cookies. "Toasting oats before adding them to an oatmeal cookie recipe can definitely elevate the experience," says Guy, "Toasting will develop the natural nuttiness and subtle caramelized notes of the oats and add extra texture to the final cookie."
This slight upgrade transforms a nostalgic, homey treat into something that tastes like it came from a high-end bakery. It's a method that works on any type of oatmeal cookie, and we know there are a lot of them. From irresistable oatmeal chocolate chip cookies or these extra-gooey peanut butter and banana oatmeal breakfast cookies, the toasted oats add an almost granola-like complexity to them, while preserving the warm familiarity we all associate with these comforting treats. Best of all, it doesn't require any fancy equipment or special ingredients — just a baking sheet, a few extra minutes, and a little bit of patience. Oh, you're going to impress them all at the next cookie swap with this method. Trust us.
How to toast oats the right way
First, things, first, use old-fashioned oats for a chewier cookie. Guy advises spreading them in a single layer on a baking sheet. Then toast them in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 8-10 minutes, just until they turn a light golden brown and start to smell a little nutty. This is the smell that's going to make your house smell like a home. To ensure even toasting, toss the oats halfway through using a spatula (like this Good Grips flexible turner). Then let them cool completely before adding them to your cookie dough. This step helps preserve the integrity of the other ingredients — especially butter — by not raising the dough temperature. It's a small detail that makes a big difference.
Toasted old-fashioned oats will add a bit of crunch while still keeping your oatmeal cookies chewy, and that complexity is what sets this type of cookie apart. Toasty but soft, without overwhelming the cookie's traditional flavor. You'll get subtle caramel undertones, too, along with a slightly crispier edge. This is now a cookie with depth and contrast, and no oatmeal cookie lover is going to say no to that. That said, Guy emphasizes that it's fine to skip this step if you're short on time or just craving a soft, traditional oatmeal cookie. Raw oats will always have a place in the classic recipe. But if you're looking to deepen the flavor, balance sweetness, and impress with a more elevated cookie, this is it — your secret weapon.