The Extra Step You Need To Take When Baking Oatmeal Cookies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're baking classic oatmeal raisin cookies or vegan chewy oatmeal cookies, there's one simple step that can seriously level up any batch, according to expert Jerelle Guy. The author of James Beard Award-nominated cookbook "Black Girl Baking" and creator of The Dinner Ritual instructs us to toast those oats, please, and thank her later, when the kitchen smells all cozy, like it should.

This easy step brings a whole new layer of flavor and texture to your finished cookies. "Toasting oats before adding them to an oatmeal cookie recipe can definitely elevate the experience," says Guy, "Toasting will develop the natural nuttiness and subtle caramelized notes of the oats and add extra texture to the final cookie."

This slight upgrade transforms a nostalgic, homey treat into something that tastes like it came from a high-end bakery. It's a method that works on any type of oatmeal cookie, and we know there are a lot of them. From irresistable oatmeal chocolate chip cookies or these extra-gooey peanut butter and banana oatmeal breakfast cookies, the toasted oats add an almost granola-like complexity to them, while preserving the warm familiarity we all associate with these comforting treats. Best of all, it doesn't require any fancy equipment or special ingredients — just a baking sheet, a few extra minutes, and a little bit of patience. Oh, you're going to impress them all at the next cookie swap with this method. Trust us.