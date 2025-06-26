The Fruits To Avoid When Making Homemade Jelly

Making homemade jelly is very simple; you need only combine powdered gelatin and fruit juice and melt it over the stove before pouring it into a pan and letting it thicken in the fridge. Then, you can add any whole ingredients you want in the mix (besides the aforementioned fruits with proteases, of course) before pouring it into a mold and chilling it overnight.

To keep your gelatin from sticking to the mold, spray it with oil beforehand. Be sure the gelatin is fully set before trying to remove it, or you risk everything falling apart. If you're still struggling to remove it from the mold after chilling, set it in hot water for a few seconds before trying again.

When it comes to flavors, the sky is really the limit. Jell-O itself has made some very unique flavors over the years, and any ingredient that won't ruin the gelatin's binding ability is fair game. Fruit is most common, but you can add nuts and desserts like caramel, or even alcohol. The latter is most commonly done via Jell-O shots, such as these Pistachio-Amaretto Jell-O Shots, but you can very easily make the same recipe without branded Jell-O.