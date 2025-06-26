There's One Spicy Ingredient Your Deviled Eggs Have Been Missing All This Time

Even in the old-school, simplest form made with just mayonnaise, mustard, and a garnish of paprika, deviled eggs are a delicious snack or starter for any meal. But why stop there with the classic dish? There are a plethora of ingredients to elevate your next batch of deviled eggs from bacon to truffles (fancy, we know). Out of the many options, however, the horseradish you might use for cocktail sauce is an easy way to add a spicy kick to deviled eggs.

Horseradish is procured from the root of the plant of its namesake, and offers a spicy, pungent flavor to any dish it goes into. The ingredient passes on those flavors to condiments like cocktail sauce, which the secret ingredient will also provide to that creamy deviled egg filling. Be warned, home cook, because a little certainly goes a long way. The key is to use prepared horseradish, where it's combined with vinegar, instead of the fresh option, because it's not as spicy. The richness and fat in mayonnaise will certainly balance out the flavors, and you can opt for yellow mustard or mustard powder instead of Dijon to prevent too much spice.