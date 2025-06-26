Here's What To Do If You've Tried Everything, But Your Bundt Cake Won't Release From The Pan

Maddened by a Bundt cake that's stubbornly sticking to the sides of your fluted pan? We've all been there. Running a knife around the edge can help loosen the grip of an obstinate Bundt, but this move requires a light hand to avoid damaging its delicate surface. However, if you've tried all that and failed miserably, place the entire cake back into your still-warm oven to soften it slightly before trying again.

A Bundt cake is likely to stick to the sides of your pan if you grease it poorly. Unlike a tube pan, which has smooth sides and can be greased quickly, Bundt pans are beautifully crafted and have lots of grooves and decorative ridges. These markings take more effort to grease, simply because there are an abundance of peaks and valleys to cover. But seeing as there's no culinary time machine to take you back to that moment and reevaluate your ineffectual greasing skills, simply return your cake to the cooling oven. The residual heat will soften the sides, hopefully making it easier to release. You can also place a bowl of boiling water on the base of your oven to create a steamy environment. After a few minutes, remove your Bundt, and upturn it onto a cooling rack. If you're lucky, you'll hear it fall from the pan. Otherwise, give the tin a light tap and a jiggle to encourage it to come out.