How To Open A Coconut With Just A Kitchen Knife

As delicious as dried coconut might be, there's nothing like a fresh one. However, nature didn't write clear instructions on how to open coconuts. Getting inside is more dangerous than you might think. For instance, in 2022, TikToker Gray Atkinson ended up in the hospital because he injured himself badly while cutting a coconut with a knife. But there is a better way. You'll still need a knife, just not the sharp blade.

You'll want a cleaver or a chef's knife, something sturdy with some weight to it. If you plan to get the coconut water out first, use a corkscrew or a sanitized screwdriver to pierce the "eyes" of the coconut (circular markings that develop on one end) and drain it. Poke two holes to ensure it flows out easily. If you can't push the screwdriver through by hand, use a hammer and tap it in.

Once the coconut is ready, place it on a cutting board on top of a towel to prevent it from skidding. You can hold the coconut in your hand or, if you feel safer, make a dish towel nest atop the cutting board to rest the coconut. Hold the knife with the blunt spine pointed at the coconut and strike as though hitting a nail with a hammer. You don't want to swing wildly, but you'll still need firm hits on the coconut shell. This will likely take several hits.