How To Open A Coconut With Just A Kitchen Knife
As delicious as dried coconut might be, there's nothing like a fresh one. However, nature didn't write clear instructions on how to open coconuts. Getting inside is more dangerous than you might think. For instance, in 2022, TikToker Gray Atkinson ended up in the hospital because he injured himself badly while cutting a coconut with a knife. But there is a better way. You'll still need a knife, just not the sharp blade.
You'll want a cleaver or a chef's knife, something sturdy with some weight to it. If you plan to get the coconut water out first, use a corkscrew or a sanitized screwdriver to pierce the "eyes" of the coconut (circular markings that develop on one end) and drain it. Poke two holes to ensure it flows out easily. If you can't push the screwdriver through by hand, use a hammer and tap it in.
Once the coconut is ready, place it on a cutting board on top of a towel to prevent it from skidding. You can hold the coconut in your hand or, if you feel safer, make a dish towel nest atop the cutting board to rest the coconut. Hold the knife with the blunt spine pointed at the coconut and strike as though hitting a nail with a hammer. You don't want to swing wildly, but you'll still need firm hits on the coconut shell. This will likely take several hits.
Getting the meat out of your coconut
Once your coconut cracks, you should be able to pull it apart with your hands. You no longer need your knife at this point, but you may still need some help getting the coconut out of the shell.
You can try to get the coconut meat out of the shell right away. Use the edge of a spoon or a narrow metal spatula to peel it away. This method may be time-consuming, and not entirely effective. Coconut meat is notoriously hard to remove. You may find that portions will remain stuck to the shell and require some hard work to get free.
A more foolproof method requires you to preheat your oven. Preheat it to 375 degrees Fahrenheit while you're cracking the coconut. Once the oven is ready, place both halves inside. You're not trying to cook it here. You're just warming it up enough to cause the meat to pull away from the shell. In about 10 minutes, it should have receded enough that you can pull it away from the shell with just a spoon. Using this method makes the process much faster, and you will waste less coconut in the long run. We have plenty of creative suggestions for what to do with the meat and even the shell once you're ready.