The Sweet And Spicy Addition Your Tuna Melts Absolutely Need
There's never a bad time to enjoy a fully loaded sandwich, but some would argue that summer is the ultimate season for the hand-held delights. With fresh produce like juicy heirloom tomatoes at its peak and plenty of beach (or pool) days in store, you may want some new sandwich combinations to add to your recipe repertoire. While you can't go wrong with a classic tuna melt, adding one simple ingredient like hot honey can turn flavor up a notch.
A hot honey tuna melt might sound like a strange combo, but trust us when we say that this sweet and spicy condiment could not make for a better pairing with the savory sandwich filling. Besides, you'd likely want to jazz up your tuna anyway, as it can be a little bland on its own, so why not try topping it with a complex addition like hot honey? Its sweetness and kick will add to the flavor profile and contrast well against fresh produce like lettuce, tomatoes, or cucumbers — so don't be afraid to load up on the other toppings, as well.
How to build the best hot honey tuna melt
The type and amount of hot honey you use in a tuna melt is completely up to you, but popular brands like Mike's Hot Honey are likely to be a hit. You can mix it directly into your tuna salad to taste, or add just a drizzle on bread should you prefer to keep the spice level down. If you don't have any hot honey on hand or want to make your own, our homemade hot honey recipe is a great way to manage the amount of heat.
When it comes to making a high-quality sandwich, you can't go wrong with using a thick and crispy bread as the foundation. Layering the tuna in between two delicious slices of our fresh-baked sourdough bread is an excellent choice, especially if you want to complement and contrast the creamy filling inside with a savory crunch. Whatever loaf you choose, both the flavor and texture of a hot honey tuna melt will be enhanced by spreading decadent butter onto your bread slices and toasting each side of the sandwich in a pan. The butter will help keep the bread from burning and ensure the ideal crispiness to bite into.
All that's left to do is serve your perfectly golden, hot honey tuna melt with the potato chip flavor of your choice and an ice-cold soda for a magnificent and protein-packed lunch that you can dig right into!