The type and amount of hot honey you use in a tuna melt is completely up to you, but popular brands like Mike's Hot Honey are likely to be a hit. You can mix it directly into your tuna salad to taste, or add just a drizzle on bread should you prefer to keep the spice level down. If you don't have any hot honey on hand or want to make your own, our homemade hot honey recipe is a great way to manage the amount of heat.

When it comes to making a high-quality sandwich, you can't go wrong with using a thick and crispy bread as the foundation. Layering the tuna in between two delicious slices of our fresh-baked sourdough bread is an excellent choice, especially if you want to complement and contrast the creamy filling inside with a savory crunch. Whatever loaf you choose, both the flavor and texture of a hot honey tuna melt will be enhanced by spreading decadent butter onto your bread slices and toasting each side of the sandwich in a pan. The butter will help keep the bread from burning and ensure the ideal crispiness to bite into.

All that's left to do is serve your perfectly golden, hot honey tuna melt with the potato chip flavor of your choice and an ice-cold soda for a magnificent and protein-packed lunch that you can dig right into!