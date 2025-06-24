The Country That Exports The Most Canned Food In The World
Think of a can of food like a frequent flyer. It may look simple, but it's well traveled. Packed in one place, processed in another, and shipped across oceans. And more often than not, that journey starts in China — the world's largest exporter of canned foods. In March 2025, the country shipped out more than 227,000 tons of canned goods, up from about 156,000 tons the month before according to data from CEIC and China's General Administration of Customs.
Its a reminder of how deeply China is embedded in the world's food supply. There are a few reasons behind this dominance. China has massive agricultural capacity, advanced food processing infrastructure, and efficient global shipping networks. And while plenty of Chinese brands fill supermarket shelves, the reach goes further than most people realize.
Many private label canned goods available in international markets are produced in China and specifically packed for export. From January to April 2025, the top eight export destinations by value included the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and the United Kingdom — highlighting just how wide China's canned food footprint really is.
What canned foods does China export?
China's top canned exports include peaches, mushrooms, bamboo shoots, ketchup, oranges, pears — plus a variety of other regional favorites. According to customs data, China shipped nearly 3 million tons of canned fruits and vegetables around the globe in 2024, reaching markets in 195 countries and regions. That kind of volume isn't a fluke. The numbers rise and fall with the seasons, but the pace has held strong, especially for staples like fruits and vegetables. In total, the country's canned vegetables and fruit exports were worth close to $4 billion last year.
China's canned food exports aren't just massive — they're consistent. Since early 2020, the country has been exporting an average of nearly 200,000 tons of canned food every month. One of the largest areas for this production is Shandong Province, located in eastern China and home to more than 100 million people. It's known for its rich farmland and well-developed food processing industry. Many of China's canned goods are packed in factories there before making their way to markets around the globe.
These aren't just pantry-fillers — they're everyday essentials for home cooks, restaurants, and relief efforts alike. Beyond convenience, canned food plays a vital role in keeping ingredients available year-round and supporting food security, especially in places where fresh produce can be hard to get. All told, China's canned food industry isn't just big; it's a steady, essential force in the global food supply chain.