The Country That Exports The Most Canned Food In The World

Think of a can of food like a frequent flyer. It may look simple, but it's well traveled. Packed in one place, processed in another, and shipped across oceans. And more often than not, that journey starts in China — the world's largest exporter of canned foods. In March 2025, the country shipped out more than 227,000 tons of canned goods, up from about 156,000 tons the month before according to data from CEIC and China's General Administration of Customs.

Its a reminder of how deeply China is embedded in the world's food supply. There are a few reasons behind this dominance. China has massive agricultural capacity, advanced food processing infrastructure, and efficient global shipping networks. And while plenty of Chinese brands fill supermarket shelves, the reach goes further than most people realize.

Many private label canned goods available in international markets are produced in China and specifically packed for export. From January to April 2025, the top eight export destinations by value included the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, and the United Kingdom — highlighting just how wide China's canned food footprint really is.