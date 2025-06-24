One Of The Most Consumed Beers In The World Was Only Sold In China Until Very Recently

It may surprise many beer aficionados to learn that they have likely never tasted one of the largest beer brands in the world. While brands like Heineken, Corona, and Budweiser top charts around the world for value and recognizability, one beer has crept its way to the top of the list in terms of overall consumption in recent years: Snow Beer. Boasting some of the highest production and highest consumption in the world, until recently this brand was only available in China — which gives you a hint about where most of the world's beer is produced and consumed.

It may have only been a few hundred years since European-style beer was first introduced to Asia — not properly arriving in China until 1900 — but it is undeniably popular throughout the continent. Snow Beer itself is not particularly unique, just another mild flavored and low alcohol lager, like those that dominate markets around the world. The tasting notes, according to the World Beer Awards, are, "A clear yellow beer, with a nose of light malt and a little citrus which is matched on the palate. Easy to drink with a sweet finish." While those notes sound nice, they are fairly typical for a light lager, and its score of just 63 on Beer Advocate makes it clear that the popularity of Snow Beer is not about its exceptional flavor. So, how exactly is it that this brand of beer only sold in China came to be the most heavily-consumed in the world?