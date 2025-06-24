The Secret To Getting More Crema On Your Espresso

If you've ever ordered a shot of espresso and noticed the thin layer of tan to light brown foam at the surface, you've witnessed the coffee's crema. Under the pressure of an espresso machine, the natural oils in coffee grounds mingle with hot water and carbon dioxide to create tiny air bubbles. But how, exactly, do you achieve the perfect barista-level of crema when making espresso at home? Andrea Allen — 2020 U.S. Barista Champ, 2021 World Barista Runner-Up, and co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab – says it comes down to the type of coffee you use. "You can have more or less crema depending on the roast profile and also the freshness of the coffee," the coffee expert told Tasting Table.

When it comes to espresso, freshly roasted coffee brewed directly after grinding releases more of its flavorful natural oils that make up the foamy top layer, compared to beans roasted or ground prior and packed for shipment. While you're probably not going to roast your own coffee beans (though if you have the time, be our guest), you can finely grind your own espresso beans. According to Allen, a darker roast can also help. Since darker roasts typically contain more surface oils than lighter roasts, they can contribute to more crema formation. Additionally, a bag labeled as "espresso roast" will make for a good quality shot.