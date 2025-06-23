The California Pizza Kitchen Frozen Pie That's Perfect For Cheese Lovers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The California Pizza Kitchen is a wildly popular sit-down restaurant that made the savvy decision to sell its beloved pies in the frozen section for us to enjoy at home. And the selection of frozen pies is nearly as extensive as the restaurant menu. We sampled and ranked 12 California Pizza Kitchen frozen pies, and our favorite is a cheese lover's dream.

California Pizza Kitchen's six-cheese Neapolitan-style crust pizza earned the top ranking based on taste, texture, memorability, and delivery of advertised ingredients. A six-cheese pizza stands out by the sheer number of different types of cheeses, hand-picked to offer a range of complementary tastes and textures. The salty, nutty Parmesan and Romano, creaminess of the ricotta, stretchy and rich mozzarella, and smoky gouda create a complex and elevated cheese pizza. While pizzas that feature multiple cheeses are often white pizzas, the foundation of this six-cheese pizza was a wonderfully aromatic, creamy red sauce with garlic and basil that brings much-needed acidity and umami to cut through the rich and robust cheeses.

The bubbly, chewy, and fluffy Neapolitan crust won our vote for best texture. Not only was the inside light, soft, and chewy, but the outer crust provided a nice crunchy contrast. Cheese lovers and Neapolitan-style pizza lovers will find their new favorite with California Pizza Kitchen's six cheese pizza, and all pizza lovers will appreciate its expert craftsmanship.