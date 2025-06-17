As you happily traipse the freezer aisle for pizza, you may notice that there's an abundance of pies to pick from. They vary in flavors, crusts, toppings, and even dietary options to give you a lot of wiggle room. For the purpose of this article, I wanted to test out two popular brands: California Pizza Kitchen and DiGiorno. The former began in 1985 as a pizza restaurant and has since opened over 200 stores, eventually expanding the business into selling frozen pies. The latter has been a frozen pizza brand since its 1995 inception with the goal to rival your local pizza joint — thanks to its tagline of "It's not delivery, it's DiGiorno."

So, who makes the better pie? I followed each brand's baking instructions and would recommend taking the pizza out two minutes earlier. Both brands, when baked as directed, came out with an overdone crust — California Pizza Kitchen was hard and crisp, while DiGiorno was nearly burnt but not overly crunchy. This tip will enhance your experience considerably; oh, and definitely do not microwave frozen pizza! Okay, let's dig in.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.