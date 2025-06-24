Is A WDT Tool Necessary For Brewing Espresso?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perfecting an espresso shot is a complicated art. There are so many mistakes to avoid when making espresso at home, like using the wrong type of bean or grinding your espresso beans too finely. Between the grinder, the portafilter, the tamper, and the espresso machine itself, the world of brewing espresso can feel overwhelming with gadgets and barista lingo. Once you learn the basics and gain some knowledge a perfectly pulled shot of espresso can be rewarding and satisfying. In an effort to learn if a WDT (short for Weiss Distribution Technique) tool is beneficial in the art of espresso making, we chatted with Andrea Allen, coffee expert, co-founder of Onyx Coffee Lab, and 2020 U.S. Barista Champ and 2021 World Barista Runner-Up, who reveals that the tool falls in a grey area of necessity.

"A WDT tool is a small handheld tool used to distribute espresso evenly in a portafilter," Allen explains. "It's a small handle with metal rods that help break up clumps that might stick together." At first glance, the tool resembles a miniature version of a spindly head and scalp massager, but the prongs are straight instead of curved. Along with its namesake tool, the Weiss Distribution Technique is used to distribute the grinds as evenly as possible in the portafilter before pressing them firmly down with a tamper tool.