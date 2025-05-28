Why Your Espresso Tastes Burnt And How To Avoid It Next Time

If you're new to drinking espresso, it may initially taste intense, strong, or even slightly bitter, but burnt is a flavor that should never be associated with the brew. The scorched taste often seems like an unavoidable fact due to espresso's lengthy roasting process, so we turned to Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds of Home Coffee Expert for tips on getting perfect espresso every time.

The full-bodied nature of espresso comes out when the beans are roasted for a longer period of time than regular coffee beans, but there's still a limit to how far it should go. "The number one cause of coffee tasting burnt is over-roasted beans," the former barista explains, noting that it's either a strategic move or costly mistake. "Coffee beans near black and shiny with the internal oils escaping have been roasted to near oblivion to hide the fact they're low quality and didn't taste of much to start with, or they're good beans that a roaster has wrecked."

Using lower quality beans for darker roasts is a common method that gives them the false taste of depth or masks the flavor, but a slightly charred taste is simply the norm for certain types of coffee roasts. "This was the preferred style of old-school Italian espresso and coffee houses of the past," says Woodburn-Simmonds. When choosing espresso beans, he suggests avoiding ones with an extremely dark or oily appearance, as these signify a burnt roast. They should have a slight sheen, with a deep color that's still visibly brown rather than black.