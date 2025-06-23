The Type Of Bubbles You Should Watch Out For In Canned Goods

Home-canning is a fun, fascinating foray into food science, and a thrifty way to make your garden harvest last year-round. On the flip side, it can be massively frustrating to have to abandon those lovingly home-canned goods when something goes wrong along the way. But, ingesting the contents of a compromised jar has the potential to make you sick. During your food's tenure in the sealed jar, keep an eye out for fizzy air bubbles.

Today's expert tip comes from chef Justin Simeon, chef de cuisine at L.A.'s Alta Adams restaurant and 20-year veteran private chef. Simeon sat down with us to explain 10 telltale signs your canned goods have gone bad, and as he shares in an interview with Tasting Table, "Tiny [air] pockets are fine as long as they are stationary. If the bubbles are moving from top to bottom, that is a sign of bacteria or fermentation."

Bacteria growth produces gas, which causes visible gaseous air bubbles to rise to the surface. Take a close look at the side of your jar: A few static air bubbles are natural, normal, and totally fine. Fizzy spoilage bubbles, on the other hand, will be tiny and in constant motion. They may also not appear until the jar has been opened. As Simeon notes, "If a jar or can is opened and it starts to fizz or foam, the contents may have been compromised." Opened or unopened, if you spy fizzy, moving bubbles at any point, toss the jar.