Turbo Broiler Vs Air Fryer: What's The Difference Between These Kitchen Appliances?
Air fryers started to become trendy among home cooks around 2020. They're a convenient way to fry up food that might otherwise take much more time, effort, and specialized equipment to prepare. There are tons of inventive recipes for air fryers, and they are favored by those who want to reduce fat in their diet since your food can get a deep-fried texture without being submerged in oil. While air fryers are all the rage now, a similar product was trending back in the 1980s: the turbo broiler.
The turbo broiler and air fryer share a lot of similarities. Both quickly heat food via a heating appliance on top of the machine and a fan, and both utilize racks to hold the food and distribute the heat evenly. However, while the air fryer uses hot air (per its name), a turbo oven cooks the food via heat from a halogen light. In addition, a turbo broiler is larger, making it better suited when cooking things such as a whole chicken. An air fryer typically cannot cook large dishes, but cooks small things quicker since air moves quickly around its small chamber. This also means that an air fryer can cook frozen food, whereas food must be thawed before being cooked in a turbo broiler.
Which appliance is better?
While air fryers and turbo broilers can be used to achieve similar things, they are each suited to different kinds of home cooks. A turbo broiler is more appropriate for serving large families or cooking for gatherings, as more food can fit in its larger capacity chamber. Conversely, an air fryer saves space for individuals or couples who have limited counter space and don't need to cook as much food.
Desired cooking time also plays a role in choosing your appliance. If you prefer speedy single-serving meals, an air fryer is more appropriate for your needs. A turbo broiler, while faster than a traditional oven, is still better suited to those who prefer more complex meals with longer cook times. When it comes to maintenance, air fryers can be a bit harder to clean, but neither are too complicated.
If you're considering getting an air fryer, check out these brands to make the most out of whatever budget you have. You can also get some helpful accessories to make the most out of your air fryer. If you think a turbo broiler is better suited to your needs, consider an option like the Nuwave Pro Plus 2 Infra-Red Oven, which has 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon and can cook a 10-pound turkey.