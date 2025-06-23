Turbo Broiler Vs Air Fryer: What's The Difference Between These Kitchen Appliances?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryers started to become trendy among home cooks around 2020. They're a convenient way to fry up food that might otherwise take much more time, effort, and specialized equipment to prepare. There are tons of inventive recipes for air fryers, and they are favored by those who want to reduce fat in their diet since your food can get a deep-fried texture without being submerged in oil. While air fryers are all the rage now, a similar product was trending back in the 1980s: the turbo broiler.

The turbo broiler and air fryer share a lot of similarities. Both quickly heat food via a heating appliance on top of the machine and a fan, and both utilize racks to hold the food and distribute the heat evenly. However, while the air fryer uses hot air (per its name), a turbo oven cooks the food via heat from a halogen light. In addition, a turbo broiler is larger, making it better suited when cooking things such as a whole chicken. An air fryer typically cannot cook large dishes, but cooks small things quicker since air moves quickly around its small chamber. This also means that an air fryer can cook frozen food, whereas food must be thawed before being cooked in a turbo broiler.