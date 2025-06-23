The Best Way To Cook Lamb Steak And Why It Can't Be Treated Like Lamb Chops

While you might associate steak with beef, lamb steaks are a lesser known yet delicious cut that you should be cooking for dinner. The lamb steak is a cut taken from the leg of the lamb and can be bone-in or boneless. Just as different cuts of steak benefit from different cooking techniques, different cuts of lamb also demand different cooking methods. We interviewed Douglas Keane, chef and partner at Cyrus, for his expertise on the best way to cook a lamb steak and why different cuts can't all be treated the same.

Chef Keane told us that the tenderness of the cut in question dictates how you should cook it. According to Keane, "The tenderness of each cut depends on the specific muscle used in the animal. So if its from the loin or the belly, it would not be a highly used muscle and therefore would be pretty tender." Lamb chops come from the loin or ribs, so they're especially tender. In contrast, lamb steaks are cut from the leg, and Keane says, "The meat will be less tender naturally and needs to be treated differently." Whereas the best way to cook a lamb chop is, according to chef Keane, a "hard sear or grill and a gentle oven time to medium rare — medium at the highest," a tough, lean lamb steak requires the opposite approach. You'll need to tenderize lamb steaks before cooking them.