The 3-Ingredient Upgrade Your Next Key Lime Pie Needs

A perfectly sweet and tart key lime pie is already a thing of beauty — cool, creamy, citrusy, and refreshing. But if you want the absolute best, bakery-worthy pie, there's a surprisingly easy way to do it. According to Christina Tosi, chef and founder of the award-winning Milk Bar bakery, who shared her tips with our sister site Chowhound, the secret is in a trio of unexpected ingredients: plain yogurt, milk powder, and white chocolate (key lime pie is just one of many desserts made better by white chocolate).

Each addition pulls its weight in the filling. Yogurt adds brightness and a subtle tang, rounding out the acidity of the lime juice without muting it. A spoonful of milk powder boosts the dairy flavor and gives the custard a richer backbone — something you might not be able to name, but you'll definitely taste. And white chocolate, when melted and folded into the filling, adds body, structure, and just enough sweetness to balance the citrus without overwhelming it. Together, they elevate the flavor and texture without straying from what makes key lime pie so beloved in the first place.