Anthony Bourdain Once Called This Kitchen Tool 'The Backbone Of Pretentious Food Presentation'

From warning diners never to order fish on Mondays to wolfing down meals at the most obscure restaurants around the world, Anthony Bourdain will always be remembered for his no-nonsense take on food. This zero-frills attitude extended to the kitchen as well, where he championed the most basic, non-technical tools that amateur cooks could use to plate up food like a professional. Chief among them is the humble metal ring — a tool he dubbed "the backbone of pretentious food presentation."

In his seminal book "Kitchen Confidential," Bourdain argued that while home cooks would find it hard to match trained chefs when it came to cooking techniques, adding personality to their meal by plating like a professional was definitely not out of reach. In the chapter titled "How To Cook Like A Pro," he describes in great detail how to add flair to a plate of simple meat and veg: "Just spoon your mashed potatoes in here — or better, pipe the spuds in with a pastry bag — and you are in business. Just pile it high, slip off the collar, stack your vegetable, [and] deposit your chicken on top of that." He finally recommends jamming a potato chip into the mash to further impress dinner guests, as well as adding julienned vegetables and a sprig of fresh herb to the stack.