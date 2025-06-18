Anne Burrell Told Us Her Secret To Success In The Kitchen, And It's Endlessly Inspiring

The late celebrity chef Anne Burrell had a gift for both culinary competition and compassion. Whether she was opening a Cheetos pop-up restaurant in New York City or appearing as a judge on Food Network's "BBQ Brawl," Chef Burrell never shied away from her quirkiness or from her big personality. Along with her easily recognizable, lofty swoop of platinum blonde hair, Burrell was known for her energetic charisma and philanthropic work both in and out of the kitchen. She was a member of City Harvest's Food Council as well as an ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, inspired by her young nephew who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

The late chef shared her secrets for winning a cooking competition with Tasting Table in an exclusive interview in April 2025, and her advice was both endearing and inspiring. Burrell noted not to take yourself too seriously in the kitchen, and she even went so far as to take improv classes in New York City to help her be a better television host. "I truly in my heart feel that your food knows how you're feeling when you cook it and it reacts accordingly," expressed Burrell, showing us that her empathy was part of what differentiated her from other professional chefs and television hosts. In terms of practical advice for the kitchen, Burrell noted that she always made sure to taste her food, as that's often a step that is overlooked in competition cooking.